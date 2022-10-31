Brokerages Set MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) PT at $12.25

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on MFA Financial from $15.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MFA Financial to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on MFA Financial from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

MFA Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.75. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.56%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.46%.

In other MFA Financial news, Director Robin Josephs acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,074.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig L. Knutson bought 2,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $26,711.51. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,062.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Josephs bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $25,074.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,828 shares in the company, valued at $307,594.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 10,096 shares of company stock worth $108,606 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

