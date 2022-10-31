Brokerages Set Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Target Price at $27.44

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WWW. William Blair cut shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Williams Capital restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

