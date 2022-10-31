Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) to Release Earnings on Monday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $689.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.40 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $7.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 12,683.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

