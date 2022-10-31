Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAMR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.60. 14,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,844. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 5.85%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Center Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners during the second quarter worth about $11,267,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 43.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,266,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 292.1% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 158,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 118,058 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 45.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 44,169 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.