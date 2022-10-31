BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.35. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

