Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 30,686 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 109.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Amphenol by 44.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,187,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 28.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amphenol by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of APH opened at $76.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.