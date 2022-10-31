Buckhead Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,935 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $125.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.90. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,530,926. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

