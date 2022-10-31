Buckhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,103 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 8,132 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 1.8% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1,176.5% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 217 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $150.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.36. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.90%.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

