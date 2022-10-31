Buckhead Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 16,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 88.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 46.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CSGP opened at $82.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 11.95. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

