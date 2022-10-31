Buckhead Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,009,284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,580,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,128 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,273,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,829,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,018,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,069,002,000 after buying an additional 1,328,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after buying an additional 1,262,307 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.11.

UNH opened at $551.00 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $521.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $515.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.