Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 59,425 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 87.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 59,425 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 6,375.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 411.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 368.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.