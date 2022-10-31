Buckhead Capital Management LLC Sells 979 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Buckhead Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,869 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Price Performance

In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 69,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,951,861 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $128.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.65.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

