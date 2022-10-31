Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,542 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in DXC Technology by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 62.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 37.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in DXC Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

