Buckley Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,026 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 69.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total value of $1,006,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,569,732.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 192 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.07, for a total value of $36,685.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,216 shares in the company, valued at $614,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,633 shares of company stock worth $3,257,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $180.98 on Monday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.69 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.23.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.37. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 32.36%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Nexstar Media Group to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.86.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

