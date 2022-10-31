Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Short Interest Down 9.5% in October

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 9,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Bumble by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 220,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,903,000 after purchasing an additional 30,865 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Bumble by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

BMBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bumble to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bumble from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.40. 1,953,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,043. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -632.34 and a beta of 1.80. Bumble has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

