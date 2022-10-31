Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, November 8th (OTCMKTS:BHRB)

Shares of Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Get Rating) are going to split on Tuesday, November 8th. The 40-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 8th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, November 8th.
Shares of BHRB stock traded down 10.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 2,405.00. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 2,303.94 and its 200-day moving average is 2,147.47. Burke & Herbert Financial Services has a 52 week low of 1,812.01 and a 52 week high of 2,500.00.
