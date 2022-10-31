CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $324.00 at Raymond James

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the stock’s current price.

CACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $303.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.61 and its 200 day moving average is $277.07.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.01. CACI International had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. CACI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $483,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total value of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $483,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in CACI International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

