Cactus (WHD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $170.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.11 million. Cactus had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Cactus’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WHD opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88. Cactus has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cactus by 369.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Cactus in the second quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

