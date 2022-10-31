Cadinha & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $140,677,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,070,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,561,000 after buying an additional 2,194,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,998,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,930,000 after buying an additional 719,798 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,700,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 627,381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. 18,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,896. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $60.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71.

