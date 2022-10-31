Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.65. The stock had a trading volume of 21,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,881. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.12. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 17.56 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

