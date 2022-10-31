Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 2,045 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 5.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $25,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.38. 168,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,185,141. The stock has a market cap of $360.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $182.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVX. Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock worth $21,178,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

