Cadinha & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 41,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays decreased their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.60.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total transaction of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,830 shares of company stock valued at $6,245,748. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $285.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,226. The company has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $275.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.83%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

