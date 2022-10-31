Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Short Interest Up 6.3% in October

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,300 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the September 30th total of 401,800 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Price Performance

NASDAQ CAC traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $43.52. 36,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $636.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. Camden National has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.71.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Camden National

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Camden National by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 218,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 84,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.