Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$72.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CCA. Scotiabank lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$92.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$100.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$96.36.

Cogeco Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCA traded down C$0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$70.02. The stock had a trading volume of 75,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,190. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.54. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$62.35 and a 12 month high of C$114.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$87.10.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

