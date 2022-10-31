Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$26.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.64. 43,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.98.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

