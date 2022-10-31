Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price to $27.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on YMAB. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Kempen & Co lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YMAB traded down $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,854. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.