Canada Goose (GOOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Canada Goose has set its Q2 guidance at $0.02-$0.14 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $1.60-$1.90 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $54.77 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Canada Goose to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.15. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,105 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $25,797,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

