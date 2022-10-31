Cancom (ETR:COK) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) has been given a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COK. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on shares of Cancom in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($47.96) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on shares of Cancom in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Cancom in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Cancom Stock Down 8.6 %

ETR COK traded down €2.36 ($2.41) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €24.94 ($25.45). The stock had a trading volume of 212,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cancom has a 1 year low of €23.04 ($23.51) and a 1 year high of €64.82 ($66.14). The stock has a market cap of $961.39 million and a PE ratio of 21.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €26.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.01.

About Cancom

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

