CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

CANEX Metals Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.

About CANEX Metals

(Get Rating)

CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CANEX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANEX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.