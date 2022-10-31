CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.07

CANEX Metals Inc. (CVE:CANX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
CANEX Metals Trading Down 12.5 %
The stock has a market cap of C$6.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.12.
About CANEX Metals
CANEX Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Gold Range property that consists of 202 lode mining claims and 2 patented claims covering an area of 1,504 hectares located in Mohave County, Arizona; Gibson property covering an area of 887 hectares located in central British Columbia; and the Echo, Fulton, Red, and Beal properties located in British Columbia.
Read More
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for CANEX Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANEX Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.