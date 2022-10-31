Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:USAT opened at $12.16 on Friday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.