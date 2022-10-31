Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.17. 4,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,634. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54.

