Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 235,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after acquiring an additional 66,683 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,320,000 after buying an additional 316,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $143.65. 48,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,260,770. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $138.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.50.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.