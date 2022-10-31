Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $546,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,675,859 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,349,793,000 after buying an additional 205,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,809,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,174,691,000 after acquiring an additional 666,437 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,918,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $590,039,000 after purchasing an additional 286,400 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE LOW traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $195.19. 133,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,250. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average of $192.85. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $121.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.78.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

