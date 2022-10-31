Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $870,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,174,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.96. 756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,025. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a one year low of $54.27 and a one year high of $78.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.80.

