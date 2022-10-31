Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $219.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.39. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,312,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

