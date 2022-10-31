Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 747 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 35,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.13. 33,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.12. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

