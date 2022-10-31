Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 125.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $107.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,536 shares of company stock worth $4,133,727. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

