Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.75

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$24.75 and last traded at C$45.07, with a volume of 274848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$57.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.60.

Capital Power Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.29 billion and a PE ratio of 42.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Power

Capital Power ( TSE:CPX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.9500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,631,539.90. In related news, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.34, for a total transaction of C$1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,735 shares in the company, valued at C$6,631,539.90. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve bought 1,200 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,560. Insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,341 in the last quarter.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

See Also

