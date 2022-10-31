Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 73,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

