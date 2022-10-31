Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,800 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 330,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance
Capricor Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 73,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.63. Capricor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.58.
Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Capricor Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CAPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Capricor Therapeutics
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
