Cara Therapeutics (CARA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 135.72% and a negative return on equity of 31.47%. On average, analysts expect Cara Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $18.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,476.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

