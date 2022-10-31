Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,912,300 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the September 30th total of 3,217,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.9 days.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

CRLFF opened at $6.74 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.0434 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.45%. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRLFF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. It has total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves of 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

