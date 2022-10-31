Cardlytics (CDLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Cardlytics to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 50.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.62 million. On average, analysts expect Cardlytics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cardlytics Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ CDLX opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $97.21. The stock has a market cap of $320.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

In other news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,257 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $140,613.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,242.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 6,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $100,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $140,613.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,624,242.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,458 shares of company stock valued at $249,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 133,670 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 91,146 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 87,013 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth $3,629,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 40.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,952 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

