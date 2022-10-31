Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.01

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAQ. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,559,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 122,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on searching for a potential business combination target in the technology industry.

