Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.05-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.40-$2.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,335. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 42.73% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

