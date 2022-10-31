Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.81. 294,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,083. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $92.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWST. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,431 in the last 90 days. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

