Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 15.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 59.9% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,137,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $231.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.91. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $231.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

