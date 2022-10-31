Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,503. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.29 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 464,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 795,748 shares of company stock worth $11,434,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,145,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 241,686 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after purchasing an additional 807,303 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 145,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.