Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,310 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $46,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.39. 72,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301,588. The firm has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

