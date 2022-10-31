Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $255.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $236.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Caterpillar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CAT opened at $216.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.77. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Caterpillar by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 85,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $2,580,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

