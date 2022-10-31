CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Update

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 2,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBAK Energy Technology

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAT. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAT traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.19. 228,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,251. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $105.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21.

About CBAK Energy Technology

CBAK Energy Technology ( NASDAQ:CBAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 17.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.35 million for the quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

